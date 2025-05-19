Sone Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,306.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:TRI opened at $191.23 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $191.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.