Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Globe Life makes up about 1.1% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

