Windacre Partnership LLC Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195,700 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 4.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $296,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SAP by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SAP by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SAP by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

SAP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $296.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.33. The firm has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $303.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.