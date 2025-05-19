Promising Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and support military equipment, weapons systems and related services for national defense and security. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets, geopolitical developments and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.88. 8,432,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,298. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.86. 4,642,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 13,995,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,522,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

