21,181 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Sone Capital Management LLC

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $394.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

