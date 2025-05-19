Sophron Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 39,130 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Lennar makes up about 2.1% of Sophron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 1.4%

Lennar stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.