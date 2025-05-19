TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.66 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

