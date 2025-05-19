Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 82,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of EXAS opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

