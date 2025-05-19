Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $594.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

