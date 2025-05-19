5,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

