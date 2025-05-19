Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 103 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sig Brokerage LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Argus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $125.59 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

