Texas Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 638 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.50.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

CAT stock opened at $353.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.76. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

