Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is Sourcerock Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sourcerock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,144 shares during the period. Seadrill comprises 2.8% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 1.37% of Seadrill worth $39,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,400,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth $39,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth $33,104,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 663,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 651,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDRL shares. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Seadrill Stock Performance

NYSE SDRL opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Profile

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.