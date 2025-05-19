Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $32.46 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 151,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LNG opened at $234.83 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.03 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

