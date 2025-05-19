Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

MSI opened at $423.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

