Royal Bank of Canada Has $169.36 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 315,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $169,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $213,844,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after buying an additional 2,079,642 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,454 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

