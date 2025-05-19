Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 34,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 60,150.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $344.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.22 and its 200 day moving average is $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.