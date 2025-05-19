105,616 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,839,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.9% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.77, for a total transaction of $585,713.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,161.73. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.21, for a total transaction of $13,830,734.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,852 shares of company stock worth $41,665,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $640.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

