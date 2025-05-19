Vivaldi Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.15 and its 200 day moving average is $533.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

