Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 83,008 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 75,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

