Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.50 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,379. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.