Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$107.00 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$112.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olympia Financial Group

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

