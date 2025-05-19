Soviero Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Soviero Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,444.08. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.