Vienna Asset Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 0.9% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 45,193 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.5%

HELO stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.