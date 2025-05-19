Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 1.6%

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $696.78 million, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha Company Profile



MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

