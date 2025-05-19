Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,613 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

