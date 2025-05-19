16,645 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 513,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 411,952 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $68,479,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,868.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 474,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 450,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 743.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 944,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,335,000 after acquiring an additional 832,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Marvell Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $80,547.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,883.55. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $2,679,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

