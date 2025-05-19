Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

IBTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ibotta by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,556 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of IBTA opened at $57.00 on Monday. Ibotta has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ibotta declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

