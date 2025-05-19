2,157 Shares in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
ARKB opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.47. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $108.28.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile
The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Best Value Stocks According to Morningstar in 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Deere Powers Ahead: Q2 Beat, Analyst Boosts, More Upside
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Companies That Just Raised Dividends; 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.