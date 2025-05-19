73,516 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Sovereign s Capital Management LLC

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Option Care Health Stock Up 2.3%
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
