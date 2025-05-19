Upstart’s (UPST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Upstart stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

