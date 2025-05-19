Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,647,900 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,661,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,647,900 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Fortinet worth $440,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fortinet by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,978 shares of company stock valued at $74,135,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

