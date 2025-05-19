Vestal Point Capital LP Raises Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of Establishment Labs worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,338,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,729,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after purchasing an additional 433,484 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 298,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 752,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $36.16 on Monday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

