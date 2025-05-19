iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Boosted by Vernal Point Advisors LLC

Vernal Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Vernal Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vernal Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

