Tang Capital Management LLC Takes $942,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $229.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

