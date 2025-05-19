Vestal Point Capital LP Takes $3.12 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $121.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.91. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $84,641.16. The trade was a 89.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

