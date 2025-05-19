Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $7.86 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Zai Lab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after buying an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,172,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,917,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $156,803.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,818.13. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $115,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,333.94. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,861. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

