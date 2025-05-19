Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is Vestal Point Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for about 3.7% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 1.62% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $63,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 33,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2%

RARE opened at $35.61 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,713,682.80. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,169. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

