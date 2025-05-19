Vestal Point Capital LP Buys New Stake in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of OnKure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,534,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $48,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,813,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,743.61. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,296 shares of company stock valued at $60,106. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKUR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of OKUR opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

