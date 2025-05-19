Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Solid Biosciences worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

