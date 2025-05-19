Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $20.80 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 921,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,525.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,027 shares of company stock worth $62,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

