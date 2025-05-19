Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,978,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,946 shares during the quarter. C4 Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 9.89% of C4 Therapeutics worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 118,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

