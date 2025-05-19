Soleus Capital Management L.P. Sells 164,300 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,300 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $16.86 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $827.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Insider Activity

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,766.40. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 5,330 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $107,026.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,644.96. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,145. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

