Victrix Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Humana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $237.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.57. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.81.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

