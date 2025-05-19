Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Soleus Capital Management L.P.

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,638 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,880,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.32. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

