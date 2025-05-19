Soleus Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.17 Million in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 518,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after buying an additional 294,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.70. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $587,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.