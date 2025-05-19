Soleus Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Up 2.4%

Vericel stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.12 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.