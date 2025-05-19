Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,448.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,807,000 after acquiring an additional 240,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,001,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $403.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.64. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

