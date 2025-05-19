Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,448.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,807,000 after acquiring an additional 240,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,001,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $403.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.64. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.