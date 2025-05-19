Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGNE opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56. Neurogene Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $102,974.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,029.10. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

