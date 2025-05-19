Vennlight Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vennlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000. Xcel Energy comprises about 9.8% of Vennlight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.